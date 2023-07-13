3 Things To Expect From Britney’s New Book

Britney Spears is finally going to tell her story, in her own words! She announced this week that her memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released in October.

Spears’ book will likely cover her career, conservatorship, children, and much, much more!

We’ve scoured the internet for clues as to what the memoir could reveal… here’s what to expect!

Britney herself has given a lot of clues on Instagram as to what the memoir will be. She posted this week that “it’s coming… my story… on my terms… at last.” Last May, she wrote in a since-deleted post “I want to talk about secrets!!! The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing…But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!!” If that’s any indication, the memoir could take aim at many in her former inner-circle: parents, sister, brother, managers, ex-husbands… The official press blurb from the publisher states it will be “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”. Motherhood seems to be an especially sensitive topic for Spears these days. TMZ reports she hasn’t seen her two sons, Preston and Jayden, in over a year. The boys are moving to Hawaii in August with their father, Kevin Federline, and it remains uncertain as to whether they will see her before they depart. The two boys also did not attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari last year. We will likely learn even more about the 13 years Spears spent under a conservatorship. The publisher’s statement reads “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact—and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.” Spears testified in a 2021 hearing to end the conservatorship that she was forced to go on tour, forced to take medication, and forced into rehab. Spears told the judge “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me instead of it being a hush hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me. For my sanity, I need you to the judge to approve me to do an interview where I can be heard and what they did to me. And actually, I have the right to use my voice and take up for myself.”

Spears’ book deal is worth a reported $15 million. The Woman In Me will be released October 24.