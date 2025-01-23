with Chris Cruise


2025 Oscar Nods: A Wicked Good List!

Cast of "Wicked"
Jan 5, 2025; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are out!

And the musical “Wicked” has a total of 10 nominations, including Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress!

Another musical, “Emilia Pérez,” is the top nominee with 13 total. It’s the most-nominated non-English language film in the history of the Academy Awards.

While Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, her co-star Cynthia Erivo got a nod for Best Actress. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Grande wrote on Instagram that she couldn’t stop crying after hearing the news.

 

Conan O’Brien will host this year’s Awards on Sunday, March 2.

Get the full list of nominees HERE.

