2025 Oscar Nods: A Wicked Good List!

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are out!

And the musical “Wicked” has a total of 10 nominations, including Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress!

Another musical, “Emilia Pérez,” is the top nominee with 13 total. It’s the most-nominated non-English language film in the history of the Academy Awards.

While Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, her co-star Cynthia Erivo got a nod for Best Actress. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Grande wrote on Instagram that she couldn’t stop crying after hearing the news.

Conan O’Brien will host this year’s Awards on Sunday, March 2.

