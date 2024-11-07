‘Wicked’ Movie Might Be Wicked Good!

One of the most highly anticipated movies of the holiday season will be theaters soon!

“Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, which debuted in 2003. It’s also a loose adaptation of the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which in turn is based on L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and the 1939 film we all know, “The Wizard of Oz!”

If you are wondering, here’s the official description of the film from Rotten Tomatoes:

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Tickets are available now for pre-sale through Fandango.