Happy Halloween!

We hope you have big plans to celebrate the spooky holiday, and they may include watching a movie or two! We rounded up our Top Ten List of the Best (Not Too Scary) Halloween Movies – so here you go!

#1 Hocus Pocus (1993)

We had to start with this one: a teenage boy and his little sister move to Salem, where they awaken a trio of witches from the 17th century. It stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy and it’s a Halloween classic! There’s also a sequel that came out in 2022.

#2 Beetlejuice (1988)

This one is another classic starring Michael Keaton as the title character, a malicious spirit hired by a recently deceased couple to scare the new family out of their home. It also stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and a young Winona Ryder.

#3 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

This classic Steven Spielberg movie tells the story of Elliott, a boy who befriends a young alien stranded on Earth. The scene where the bicycles “fly” is worth watching all by itself on Halloween night!

#4 It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown (1966)

Another classic – this one follows the Peanuts gang while Linus waits for the Great Pumpkin to arrive!

#5 Karate Kid (1984)

At first glance, you may be wondering why we included this one in our list of Halloween movies, but hey, remember Daniel dressing up as the shower before his run-in with the skeleton gang?

#6 The Addams Family (1991)

There are several Addams Family movies to choose from, but we are going with the 1991 version starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Christina Ricci. Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.

#7 Practical Magic (1998)

Two witch sisters, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, face a curse which threatens to prevent them from finding true love.

#8 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington is the king of Halloween Town and when he discovers Christmas Town, he tries to bring a little Christmas back to Halloween.

#9 Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Adam Sandler voices the role of Dracula, an overprotective father who operates a high-end resort.

#10 Haunted Mansion (2023)

This one from Disney just came out this year and stars Rosario Dawson as a mother who discovers her new mansion is inhabited by ghosts!