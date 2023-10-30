Friends Cast: “Utterly Devastated”

The “Friends” cast is remembering their friend, Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer provided a statement to People Magazine.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry died Saturday at his home in California. An autopsy has been done but the results could take months.

Fans of the TV show have been visiting the NYC building which was used for exterior shots on “Friends,” leaving flowers and stuffed animals at a memorial outside.