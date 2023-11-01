NKOTB’s Magic Summer Tour!

New Kids on the Block are promising all the “Right Stuff” on their newly-announced Magic Summer Tour 2024!

Jordan, Jonathan, Donnie, Danny, and Joey named their new tour in honor of their 1990 tour with the same name. This time around, they’ll appear with very special guests… Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff!

Donnie Wahlberg told “Good Morning America” that fans can expect great music, moments and memories. “We’ll bring back a lot of the old stuff we used to do but in a new and fun way,” he said. Joey McIntyre agreed, saying “it’s going to feel a lot like it was, but in the best way.”

Also worth noting, the boys are re-releasing their 2008 album “The Block Revisited” on November 3, with four new songs! AND, they are recording a brand new album to be released in 2024!

We have two fun videos for you to check out below… first, a video promoting their Magic Summer Tour.

And second, the boys tried to teach their iconic “Right Stuff” dance moves to the gang at “GMA.” If you’re planning on going to the tour, you might need to watch their dance “Step by Step” so you can follow along and dance in the aisles!

Tour dates are available here. Block Nation presale is today (Wednesday). General onsale is Friday.