with Chris Cruise


Celine’s Spectacular Comeback

Celine Dion
Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Celine Dion performs under the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Music icon Celine Dion stunned fans around the world with her spectacular return to the stage to close the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

She appeared in a sparkly white dress and performed Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” at the Eiffel Tower.

This was Dion’s first live performance since announcing she had stiff-person syndrome in December 2022.

That diagnosis forced her to cancel the remaining dates on her world tour in 2023 and 2024.

Dion posted her gratitude on Instagram following her performance, which you may watch here. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

The Olympics account also posted a series of pictures of Dion performing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

And in one of the sweetest appreciation posts, The Today Show posted a short video of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotbe watching Dion with tears in their eyes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

What’s next for Celine? There are rumors she may be headed back to Las Vegas for another residency… we’ll have to wait and see!

Either way, it’s fantastic to see her back on stage!

