Tom Petty Tribute Album Features Serious Starpower

Several music superstars are coming together to put a country spin on a tribute to Tom Petty!

Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and many more artists will be featured on the album titled “Petty Country: A County Music Celebration of Tom Petty.”

The album will feature covers of 20 of Petty’s songs and will be released May 31.

The first song has already dropped. Dierks Bentley did a rendition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ single from 1977, “American Girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

A few more highlights – Dolly Parton will sing “Southern Accents” and George Strait will do “You Wreck Me.” Chris Stapleton will sing “I Should Have Known It” and Luke Combs will cover “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” The full track list with artists is below.

Petty died in 2017 of an accidental overdose of prescribed medication. He was 66 years old.