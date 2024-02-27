with Chris Cruise


Tom Petty Tribute Album Features Serious Starpower

Several music superstars are coming together to put a country spin on a tribute to Tom Petty!

Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and many more artists will be featured on the album titled “Petty Country: A County Music Celebration of Tom Petty.”

The album will feature covers of 20 of Petty’s songs and will be released May 31.

The first song has already dropped. Dierks Bentley did a rendition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ single from 1977, “American Girl.”

A few more highlights – Dolly Parton will sing “Southern Accents” and George Strait will do “You Wreck Me.” Chris Stapleton will sing “I Should Have Known It” and Luke Combs will cover “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” The full track list with artists is below.

Petty died in 2017 of an accidental overdose of prescribed medication. He was 66 years old.

  1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
  2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
  3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
  4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
  5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
  6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
  7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
  8. “I Forgive It All” -byJamey Johnson
  9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
  10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd and Lainey Wilson
  11. “Angel Dream #2″ by Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson
  12. “Learning to Fly” by Eli Young Band
  13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce
  14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
  15. “Ways to Be Wicked” by Margo Price and Mike Campbell
  16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
  17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three featuring Breland
  18. “I Need to Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
  19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench
  20. “You Wreck Me” (Live) by George Strait
