‘American Idol’ is 22

One of the most successful shows on television debuted 22 years ago today!

“American Idol” was an entirely new concept when it hit the air on June 11, 2002. Singers auditioned in front of judges, and then performed each week in hopes of getting enough viewer votes to continue on in the competition.

The original judges were Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. Here’s a bit of trivia – can you remember the name of Ryan Seacrest’s host that first season???

Brian Dunkleman!

“American Idol” aired on Fox from 2002-2016. It was off-air for two seasons, returning to ABC in 2018.

In honor of the show’s 22nd birthday, here’s the complete list of “American Idol” winners!

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson edged out Justin Guarani.

Season 2: Ruben Studdard came out on top over Clay Aiken.

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino won this season, however, this season also introduced us to EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson!

Season 4: Carrie Underwood defeated Bo Bice.

Season 5: Taylor Hicks won this season, but we also met Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry, and Kellie Pickler!

Season 6: 17-year-old Jordin Sparks became the youngest contestant to win “Idol.”

Season 7: David Cook beat out David Archuleta.

Season 8: Kris Allen bested Adam Lambert.

Season 9: Lee DeWyze won in 2010.

Season 10: Scotty McCreery beat Lauren Alaina for the title.

Season 11: Phillip Phillips won!

Season 12: Candice Glover won after auditioning for the show three times!

Season 13: Caleb Johnson was named the winner.

Season 14: Nick Fradiani was crowned.

Season 15: Trent Harmon won Idol during the 15th and final season on Fox.

Season 16: Maddie Poppe won the first season on ABC.

Season 17: Laine Hardy won the show.

Season 18: This finale was different because it was remote during covid. Just Sam was named the champion.

Season 19: Chayce Beckham won this season.

Season 20: Noah Thompson was named winner.

Season 21: Iam Tongi won after performing his original song, “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

Season 22: Abi Carter was a fan-favorite and was named the winner of season 22.

“American Idol” will be back in the fall for season 23. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return as hosts, but there’s still no word on Katy Perry’s replacement. Ryan Seacrest will also return as host.