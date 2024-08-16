Creating The Next Big Pop Sensation

What do The Pussycat Dolls, One Direction, Destiny’s Child, and Backstreet Boys have in common?

Well, they were all successful boy bands and girl groups – and they will try to create the next big pop sensation!

Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, and AJ McLean will be featured on the new Netflix show “Building the Band.”

Netflix shared exclusive details with Billboard and said Scherzinger, Payne, and Rowland will be mentors and judges. McLean will host.

The show will have the singers form their own bands without ever seeing each other. They will all be in isolated booths, and will only have musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit to go on.

“What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal — to find the next great music band — the stage is set for an unforgettable experience,” reads a description for the show.

Executive producer Cat Lawson said in a statement, “Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first. With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage.”

The show will begin filming yet this summer – no word yet on a release date.