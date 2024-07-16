with Chris Cruise


5 Times Will Ferrell Made Us Laugh Uncontrollably

His Top 5 Funniest Movies in the 2000s

Will Ferrell
Happy birthday to Will Ferrell! The actor, comedian, writer, and producer is 57 today!

John William Ferrell was born on July 16, 1957. We first heard about him as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s and immediately fell in love with him as a cheerleader, music teacher Marty Culp, Alex Trebek, and Robert Goulet!

He’s made us laugh so many times over the years, but today, we present to you the 5 Times Will Ferrell Made Us Laugh Uncontrollably – his Top 5 Movies from the 2000s!

Elf (2003)

Of course this is at the top of our list. Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is practically required viewing around the holidays. Ferrell just revealed that James Caan, who portrayed his father, didn’t find him all that funny. “James Caan, may he rest in peace, we had such a good time working on that movie,” Ferrell said on the “Messy” podcast. “He would tease me. I like to do bits but I’m not like ‘on’ all the time. In between set ups, [Caan] would be like, ‘I don’t get you. You’re not funny.’ And I’m like, ‘I know. I’m not Robin Williams.’ And he was like, ‘People ask me: “Is he funny?” And I’m like, “No, he’s not funny.”‘ It was all with love but at the same time…”

Old School (2003)

Ferrell is a regular guy in his 30s who tries to relive his college days by getting with his buddies to start a fraternity. Ferrell is Frank ‘The Tank’ Ricard, who goes streaking all by himself through the quad.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Ferrell embodies the TV anchorman you grew up with – the guy with a commanding voice and presence whenever you turned on your local news! “There was a time before cable when the local anchorman reigned supreme…”

Step Brothers (2008)

Ferrell is Brennan, who still lives with his mother. When she meets and falls in love with Robert, Brennan is forced to live with his new stepbrother, Dale. When Brennan defies Dale and touches his drum set, it’s ON.

Talladega Nights: the Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Ferrell is number one NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby who lives by the mantra, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” He shakes and bakes his way around the track and through life, losing everything before coming to the conclusion that life isn’t just about winning.

