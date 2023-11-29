with Chris Cruise


5 Things To Know About Beyonce’s New Film

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Beyonce is about to pull back the curtain on her life like never before!

Her new film “Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” will hit theaters on December 1. The film had its world premiere on November 25th, with friends, family, celebrities, and journalists joining Beyonce in Los Angeles.

Some of the first impressions are out and we’ve rounded up the top 5 things to know before you go!

  1. The film takes you along on her world tour. You’ll see her perform about 30 songs, but you’ll also see home videos of her as a mom of three. You’ll also see backstage interviews with her, her team, and members of her family.
  2. Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, plays a prominent role in the film. There is hilarious footage of her offering “unsolicited” opinions on mom’s show. She successfully persuades her mom to let her dance onstage, and the film reveals how that came about.
  3. Beyonce really opens up about motherhood, and the juggling act of putting on a world tour and still being ‘mom’ to Blue Ivy and twins, Rumi and Sir, 6.
  4. The film is about 2 hours and 45 minutes long.
  5. There is a surprise in the end credits. One journalist said it’s definitely worth the wait, so the Beehive will want to stick around!

 

