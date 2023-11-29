JLo’s New Album AND Film!

Jennifer Lopez will bring fans not only a new album in the new year, but a new movie, too!

Lopez has announced her first album in almost a decade, “This Is Me… Now,” will come out February 16th. That same day, she’ll release a movie inspired by the music!

The movie is described as “a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.”

The film was written by Lopez, husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton. It will debut on Amazon Prime.

Her new album “This is Me… Now” is the follow-up to her 2002 album “This is Me… Then.”

The first single “Can’t Get Enough” will be out January 10th.

Check out the previews of the movie and album below!