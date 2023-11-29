with Chris Cruise


JLo’s New Album AND Film!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez will bring fans not only a new album in the new year, but a new movie, too!

Lopez has announced her first album in almost a decade, “This Is Me… Now,” will come out February 16th. That same day, she’ll release a movie inspired by the music!

The movie is described as “a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.”

The film was written by Lopez, husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton. It will debut on Amazon Prime.

Her new album “This is Me… Now” is the follow-up to her 2002 album “This is Me… Then.”

The first single “Can’t Get Enough” will be out January 10th.

Check out the previews of the movie and album below!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Michael Jackson Hits One Billion Again

Entertainment News

5 Things To Know About Beyonce’s New Film

Entertainment News

Turkey Trouble? Call the Hotline!

Christmas

All We Want For Christmas Is the Mariah Carey Barbie!

More Stories

Alanis Morissette To Tour With Joan Jett!

The “Friends” Talk About Losing Matthew Perry

Happy Veterans Day!

Happy Scrapple Day! Wait, What?!?

1 of 73