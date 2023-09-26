Yeah! Usher Will Headline Super Bowl 2024

OMG – Usher is confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show!

He will take the field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

After the big announcement on Sunday, Usher told “CBS This Morning” that “this is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I’m not coming to disappoint.”

Usher has been performing in Vegas as part of his residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

Usher has been on the Super Bowl halftime stage before, appearing in 2011 to sing “OMG” with the Black Eyed Peas. This will be his first time headlining.

Throwback 2K fans will be hoping to hear their favorite songs such as “U Got It Bad,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Yeah,” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” among others!

And if you’re excited about Usher’s halftime performance, be sure to listen to Throwback 2K THIS WEEKEND – we’ll get you pumped up even more with USHER every 15 minutes!