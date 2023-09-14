NSYNC’s New Song!

It’s TRUE! *NSYNC did get the group back together to do a new song for the movie “Trolls Band Together.” The song is called “Better Place” and it’s included in the new trailer for the movie, which came out last night!

Justin Timberlake plays Branch in the movie, and it’s all about getting his former boy band back together. Seems fitting, right?

*NSYNC already had fans in a frenzy after appearing together at the MTV Video Music Awards… and then they posted a fun little video to Instagram, lip-syncing to a well-known episode of “Friends.”

We’re hearing the full track will be available on September 29. The movie “Trolls Band Together” is out November 17.