Usher Drops Hints About Halftime Show

Usher is planning something very special for his Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday night.

So special, he fought for an extra two minutes to pull it off!

Normally, halftime performers are given 13 minutes for their set. Usher’s set will be 15 minutes.

He told Entertainment Weekly that “I can’t explain why, but it’s a funny thing that I was able to do and craft. That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency.”

Usher went on to call it “one of the great celebrations ever. I would hope that people would feel excited – whether they knew my music or they just got to meet me for the first time – and that I’m all about passion, man. And that this 8-year-old, who is now a 45-year-old, feels just as free as the first time that I thought any of this could be possible.”

Usher said he drew inspiration from last year’s halftime performer, Rihanna. “Rihanna’s was fire because of the choreography and the way they did something that felt like a concert,” he said. “It actually was a great deal of inspiration [for] how I began to think of my show.”

Usher also told “Good Morning America” his performance will pay homage to Black History Month. “I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself. So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

We can’t wait to see! Super Bowl LVIII will be live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers.