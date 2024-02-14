Usher Did TWO Big Things on Sunday

We all know Usher performed at halftime of the big game… turns out, he did another big thing on game day.

Just hours after his performance, he got married!

People Magazine reported that Usher married his longtime girlfriend, music executive Jenn Goicoechea!

The two left Allegiant Stadium and drove a few miles to Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” a representative for the singer said in a statement.

The two share children Sire and Sovereign, and Usher has two sons from previous relationships, Usher V and Naviyd.

People Magazine has exclusive photos and more details coming in this week’s print magazine, on newsstands Friday.