Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry will say goodbye to “American Idol!”

The singer made the announcement Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.’ I mean I love ‘Idol’ so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?” Perry said.

She has been a judge on “American Idol” for seven seasons. She said she will appear at a big Brazilian music festival in the fall, and she’s been in the studio working on new projects.

She said the news probably won’t be a huge surprise to her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“They figure I’ve been in the studio for awhile so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” Perry told Kimmel.

Perry’s last album was “Smile” in 2020.

“American Idol” will return for season 22 on ABC on February 18th.