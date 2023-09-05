TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #160-141

Our countdown of the Top 200 of the 2K continues with #160-141. Justin Bieber’s debut song is included in this batch, and there are several songs starting with the letter B that we bet you forgot all about! Happy listening!

#160: “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce feat. Jay-Z

#159: “Don’t Cha” by Pussycat Dolls

#158: “Like I Love You” by Justin Timberlake

#157: “Don’t Matter” by Akon

#156: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

#155: “Blurry” by Puddle of Mudd

#154: “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy

#153: “Baby” by Justin Bieber

#152: “Best I Ever Had” by Drake

#151: “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon

#150: “Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child

#149: “Fireflies” by Owl City

#148: “My Boo” by Usher & Alicia Keys

#147: “Tattoo” by Jordin Sparks

#146: “Grenade” by Bruno Mars

#145: “Holidae In” by Chingy feat. Snoop Dogg and Ludacris

#144: “Paralyzer” by Finger Eleven

#143: “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige

#142: “Buttons” by Pussycat Dolls

#141: “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys