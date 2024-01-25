This Song Is Going Viral 20 Years Later

Natasha Bedingfield’s catchy little song “Unwritten” is having another moment… 20 years after it was first released!

The song is catching fire on TikTok and hit #23 on its Viral 50. It’s also #18 in the U.K.’s Top 20 after being featured in the romantic comedy film “Anyone But You.”

Bedingfield noted how incredible it all is in a couple Instagram posts.

Bedingfield also shared another post of a group belting out the song in NYC… captioning the video “pov: you’re at a brooklyn house show singing natasha bedingfield at the top of your lungs with 90 strangers

Hey, we love when a favorite song becomes new again! Congrats, Natasha Bedingfield!