Oscar Nominations Are Out!

The nominations for the 96th Annual Academy Awards have been announced!

The film “Oppenheimer” leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” with 11, “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10, and “Barbie” with eight.

For Best Picture, the nominees are “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Best Actor nominees are Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Colman Domingo for “Rustin,” Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers,” Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer,” and Jeffrey Wright for “American Fiction.”

Best Actress nods went to Annette Bening for “Nyad,” Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Sandra Hüller for “Anatomy of a Fall,” Carey Mulligan for “Maestro,” and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

In the category of Best Supporting Actor, the nominees are Sterling K. Brown for “American Fiction,” Robert De Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robert Downey Jr. for “Oppenheimer,” Ryan Gosling for “Barbie,” and Mark Ruffalo for “Poor Things.”

Best Supporting Actress noms went to Emily Blunt for “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks for “The Color Purple,” America Ferrera for “Barbie,” Jodie Foster for “Nyad,” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers.”

In the fierce category of Best Director, it’s Justine Triet for “Anatomy of a Fall,” Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer,” Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things,” and Jonathan Glazer for “The Zone of Interest.”

See the full list of nominations here.

There are a few surprises and snubs. Margot Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress for “Barbie,” despite carrying the whole movie. Her co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated, which just adds insult to injury. Greta Gerwig was also not nominated for Best Director. The field is traditionally and maddeningly dominated by men, but one woman, Justine Triet, did get nominated this year. Bradley Cooper snagged the acting nod for “Maestro,” but was passed over again for directing, similar to what happened in 2018’s “A Star is Born.” Leonardo di Caprio was also snubbed, not receiving a nomination for Best Actor for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Finally, “The Color Purple” only received one nomination in the Supporting Actress category. The original 1985 film was nominated 11 times!

Movie’s biggest night is set for March 10 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.