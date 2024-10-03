The ‘Hollaback Girl’ Is 55 Today!

Happy birthday to Gwen Stefani! The singer-songwriter is 55 today, which means she’s Just a Girl… celebrating a birthday!

We first met Stefani in 1995 in the band No Doubt, which gave us songs like “Don’t Speak” and of course, “Just a Girl.”

In 2004, she released her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby, which was incredibly successful. She followed up with 2006’s The Sweet Escape.

Stefani is married to country star Blake Shelton, and just this week told Jennifer Hudson that she’s guaranteed to laugh every day with Blake. She said it’s one of the reasons they are still madly in love!

Stefani is also mom to three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

She will release her fifth studio album in November, Bouquet.

In honor of Stefani’s birthday, here are our Top 5 Gwen Stefani songs from the 2000s!

“Cool”

“Rich Girl”

“The Sweet Escape”

“What Are You Waiting For”

“Hollaback Girl”