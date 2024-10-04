Eminem Is Going To Be a Grandpa

Eminem just revealed the big news – he’s going to be a grandfather!

And, he did so in pretty fine fashion – in the new music video for his song “Temporary.”

The video is all about his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, featuring home videos of her throughout the years. It also includes clips from her wedding earlier this year to Evan McClintock, including the first time Eminem saw his daughter in her wedding dress.

Go ahead, watch it – fair warning, it may bring a tear to your eye!

The song is written from the perspective that Eminem has died, and he wants to reassure her that he will be watching over her always.

At one point in the video, Hailie gives her dad a jersey that has the words “Grandpa” on the back, along with an ultrasound picture.

Hailie then confirmed the news on Instagram, announcing the baby would be born in 2025.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be and Grandpa Eminem!