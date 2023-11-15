The “Friends” Talk About Losing Matthew Perry

All of the “Friends” cast are remembering Matthew Perry. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have all posted tributes to Perry on social media.

Many of the cast referred to him as “Matty” and shared that he was always the one making others laugh.

Aniston wrote that she hoped he was out of pain and shared a text he wrote to her out of the blue one day.

Cox, who played his onscreen wife Monica, wrote that she was grateful for every moment she had with him.

Kudrow’s post was sweet, thanking Perry for teaching her about grace and love.

LeBlanc wrote to his “brother” that he’s now finally free.

And Schwimmer shared a fun photo of the “college” Ross and Chandler in his tribute.

Perry passed away about three weeks ago on October 28. The 54-year-old was found in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. Authorities have now released Perry’s death certificate and other official documents, which list the cause of death as “deferred.” The medical examiner initially ruled the death “inconclusive.” Additional tests could take four to six months to complete.