Alanis Morissette To Tour With Joan Jett!

Three women who really know how to rock are going on tour together!

Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett announced the Triple Moon Tour for next summer, along with country singer Morgan Wade!

The tour kicks off in June in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up in August in California. You can find all the tour dates here and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17.

Morissette rose to fame in the mid-90s with hits like “Ironic” and “Hand in my Pocket.” These days, Morissette is still making music. She just released a cover of George Michael’s “Last Christmas” from her new holiday album. She will also appear in a Gap holiday ad campaign with her husband and three kids.

Joan Jett is best known as the front woman for “Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.” They had a string of hits in the ’80s, including “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.” Jett released a new album this past summer, called “Mindsets.”

Wade has been described as a “hardened Sheryl Crow” and her latest album “Psychopaths” was just released in August.