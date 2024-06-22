Taylor’s Royal Fans

It was a royally good time at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London Friday night!

Prince William brought his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the show at Wembley Stadium in celebration of his birthday.

They even posed for a selfie backstage – along with Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce! Swift posted the pic on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a picture on Instagram, this one without Kelce. Princess Catherine was not at the concert as she is continuing her cancer treatments. Their youngest son, Prince Louis, also did not attend the concert.

It seems Prince William was really enjoying himself, as several fans caught him on video dancing to “Shake It Off!”

Swift will perform Saturday and Sunday at Wembley before the tour moves to Ireland.