with Chris Cruise


Freaky Friday 2 Is Filming!

Lindsay Lohan
Jan 9, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Movie actress Lindsay Lohan watches the game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 109-87. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan are back together again!

Walt Disney Studios just shared this picture on X, confirming that filming is underway on “Freaky Friday 2.”

The original movie, starring Curtis and Lohan as a mother and daughter who swapped bodies, came out in 2003.

Walt Disney Studios said the sequel will be released in theaters in 2025.

