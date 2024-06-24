Freaky Friday 2 Is Filming!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan are back together again!

The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0PfBycJRzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

Walt Disney Studios just shared this picture on X, confirming that filming is underway on “Freaky Friday 2.”

The original movie, starring Curtis and Lohan as a mother and daughter who swapped bodies, came out in 2003.

Walt Disney Studios said the sequel will be released in theaters in 2025.