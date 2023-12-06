Taylor Swift is TIME’s Person of the Year

You’d be hard-pressed to name a person who’s had a bigger year than Taylor Swift. Her Eras Tour is poised to become the highest-grossing global tour of all-time. She released three bestselling albums: “Midnights,” “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” Oh, and she somehow made football even more popular by attending several NFL football games in support of her beau, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, she’s been named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year! TIME awards the title to “the individual, group, or concept that has had the most influence on the world throughout the previous 12 months.”

“Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We picked a choice that represents joy. Someone who’s bringing light to the world,” said Sam Jacobs, the magazine’s editor in chief, on NBC’s “Today” show. “She was like weather, she was everywhere.”

You can read TIME’s cover story here. It’s a wide-ranging interview with Swift, that includes her recounting two pivotal moments in her career and even the timeline of her relationship with Kelce. Swifties will also love the photos – there’s even one with her cat, Benjamin Buttons!

In case you’re wondering, here are a few of the past Persons of the Year:

2022: Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

2021: Elon Musk

2020: Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris

2019: Greta Thunberg, climate activist

2018: Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and other journalists

2017: The “silence breakers,” women who stepped forward to accuse powerful men of sexual assault

2016: President-elect Donald J. Trump