Swift Gets 5th Golden Globe Nomination

Taylor Swift is ending 2023 on a very high note – having just earned her FIFTH Golden Globes nomination!

Her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement.

It’s a brand new category for the 2024 Awards, and also includes summer blockbusters “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Swift was nominated four other times at the Golden Globes for best original song – motion picture category for “Safe & Sound” from “The Hunger Games,” “Sweeter Than Fiction” from “One Chance,” “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats,” and “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

“Barbie” leads this year’s Globe nominations with nine, followed by “Oppenheimer” with eight.

The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday, January 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, directly after an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader.

Check out the full list of nominees here: https://goldenglobes.com/nominations/2024.