with Chris Cruise


See *NSYNC’s Reunion!

@itstetrisbish Instagram

Justin Timberlake got the band back together for one night only!

He held a pre-album-release show in Los Angeles Wednesday night and brought his *NSYNC boys with him!

They performed their hits songs “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and then played their new song “Paradise,” which will be on Timberlake’s new album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” The album is out tomorrow – March 15.

Fans have been posting a bunch of videos of the guys online – here are a few!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TETRIS (@itstetrisbish)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TETRIS (@itstetrisbish)

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Bon Jovi is BACK!

Entertainment News

Kesha’s Comeback

Entertainment News

2024 Oscars: What You Need To Know

Entertainment News

It’s National Cereal Day!

More Stories

‘Freaky Friday 2’ Is Happening!

Taylor Swift Tells Fans To Vote

Taylor Teases Surprises On Disney+ “Eras Tour”

Rihanna Returns To The Stage

1 of 101