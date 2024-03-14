See *NSYNC’s Reunion!

Justin Timberlake got the band back together for one night only!

He held a pre-album-release show in Los Angeles Wednesday night and brought his *NSYNC boys with him!

They performed their hits songs “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and then played their new song “Paradise,” which will be on Timberlake’s new album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” The album is out tomorrow – March 15.

Fans have been posting a bunch of videos of the guys online – here are a few!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TETRIS (@itstetrisbish)

The boys are back and my little NSYNC heart is so happy 🥰 #NSYNC #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/IjH2fHLHEK — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) March 14, 2024