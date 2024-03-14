Bon Jovi is BACK!

We have our first taste of the new album from Bon Jovi and it’s GREAT!
The band just announced their 16th studio album, titled “Forever,” will be released June 7.
The first single from that album is “Legendary” and it lives up to the band’s status as a legendary rock band!
“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said frontman Jon Bon Jovi in a statement.
Band members also include keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald. Guitarist Richie Sambora left the band in 2013.
The band is also going to be featured in a four-part docuseries called “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.” It will debut April 26 on Hulu. It will focus on the band’s history, with all past and present members, with a revealing look at their rise to fame.
The docuseries will also look at the vocal issues that started affecting Jon in 2022.