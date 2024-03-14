Bon Jovi is BACK!

We have our first taste of the new album from Bon Jovi and it’s GREAT!

The band just announced their 16th studio album, titled “Forever,” will be released June 7.

The first single from that album is “Legendary” and it lives up to the band’s status as a legendary rock band!

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said frontman Jon Bon Jovi in a statement.