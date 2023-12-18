Reimagining Movies…

December 18, as it turns out, is a big day for birthdays! Check this out:

Steven Spielberg is 77 today.

Brad Pitt is 60 today.

Katie Holmes is 45.

Christina Aguilera is 43.

And, Ray Lotta is remembered today on what would have been his 69th birthday.

We can hardly believe someone who looks like Brad Pitt is 60 years old… heck, in another two years he can start taking Social Security! Not that he needs it…

We were also surprised to discover that two of our birthday boys, despite being literal forces in Hollywood, have never worked together on a film!

That’s right, Steven Spielberg and Brad Pitt have never worked together!

We went back through some of Spielberg’s movies and wondered what they would have been like if Pitt had starred in them instead? Let’s imagine…

War of the Worlds (2005).

Pitt could replace Tom Cruise as Ray Ferrier, a man who fights to save his family after an alien invasion.

Catch Me If You Can (2002).

Pitt as the conman Frank Abangale Jr. instead of Leonardo di Caprio?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001).

Pitt could have stepped in the role Jude Law played… as Gigolo Joe!

Saving Private Ryan (1998).

We would leave Tom Hanks in the role of Captain Miller… but what about Pitt as Private Ryan instead of Matt Damon?

Jurassic Park (1993).

Imagine Pitt replacing Jeff Goldblum as Malcolm, the man who fights dinosaurs and wins!

What do you think? Pretty hard to imagine anyone else in these roles… all we can do is cross our fingers these two Hollywood heavyweights will someday team up!