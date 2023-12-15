Do You Play Whamageddon?

We are a little late to the party, but there’s still time to play Whamageddon!

What is Whamageddon, you ask?

Well, it’s a game played from December 1 through December 24. The only objective is go the entire 24 days without hearing the song “Last Christmas” by Wham!

If you do hear the song, you’re supposed to post #whamageddon on social media and you’re out… until next year!

The notable exception to this game – it has to be the original song by Wham! If you hear a cover of “Last Christmas” by another artist, you’re still in the game!

There’s even an official website for the game and you can find it here. It lists all the official rules and regulations as well.

Wham! first released the song in December 1984 and was an instant hit.

So, in order not to spoil the Whamageddon game, here’s a few covers of the song so you don’t get “whammed!”