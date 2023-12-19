“Titanic’ Is Still A Gigantic Hit

Our hearts go on with love for the movie “Titanic” more than 25 years later!

The blockbuster film hit theaters one year ago today, on December 19, 1997. It’s an epic fictionalized retelling of the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, starring Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet as Jack and Rose, two people who meet on the ship and fall in love. At the time, the film was the most expensive ever made with a price tag of $200 million. It would go on to earn an astounding $2.2 billion!

Director James Cameron recently oversaw a 4K remastering of the film and the two-disc 25th anniversary 4K Blu-ray and limited edition box set hit store shelves last week.

Cameron also revealed three things you may not have known about the film!

Tall actors needn’t have applied as he only cast short people! “We only cast short extras so it made our set look bigger. Anybody above 5’8, we didn’t cast them. It’s like we got an extra million dollars of value out of casting,” Cameron told the LA Times. Movie executives wanted to cut a crucial moment from the film. “If the studio had had their way, they would have cut the entire ship sinking,” he said. “The smartest thing we did was do the sinking last. It wasn’t because of strategy – it was simply because you sink the set last otherwise it doesn’t look so good the next morning when you bring it back up,” Cameron said. No, there really wasn’t room for Jack on that door! “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie… We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them. We put them in ice water and tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was [that] only one could survive,” Cameron said.

Even 26 years later, fans still go crazy over the film. “I think there’s one fellow that has set a goal to see it 10,000 times,” Cameron told The Times. “It’s a long film, so I don’t know. He might not live long enough to pull that off.”