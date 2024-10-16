with Chris Cruise


One Direction’s Liam Payne Dead at 31

Liam Payne
Dec 6, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Liam Payne of One Direction attends the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic during the second half at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won the game 121-83. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Liam Payne has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The former member of One Direction was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Police in Argentina have confirmed the death and are investigating the cause.

Payne was discovered in 2010 on “the X-Factor,” when judges teamed him up with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction.

They became one of the most popular boy bands in history.

The band went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, and members went on to solo careers.

Payne released his debut solo album, LP1, in 2019.

He leaves behind a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey.

