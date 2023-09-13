Aerosmith Tour Postponed: Steven Tyler’s Vocal Cords ‘Mangled’

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler is under strict doctor’s orders not to sing after suffering a pretty major injury to his vocal cords during a show Saturday in Long Island.

Tyler shared a statement on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The band postponed their next six concerts, all of which were rescheduled for January and February 2024. They will play Detroit on Jan. 29; Chicago on Feb. 14; Washington, D.C. on Feb. 17; Toronto on Feb. 21; Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 26; and Cleveland on Feb. 29. All previously purchased tickets will be accepted at the new dates. Refunds will be available for fans who cannot attend the new dates.

TMZ is reporting that x-rays showed Tyler’s vocal cords were “mangled” and he can barely speak at the moment.

Tyler is 75. Aerosmith has been together since first forming in 1970.