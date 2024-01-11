New Music From Jennifer Lopez!

Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to have fun… at her own expense!

Her catchy new song “Can’t Get Enough” is out now, along with a new music video! The song is the first single from her new album “This Is Me… Now.”

The video opens with Lopez as the bride at a rainy wedding, dressed in a racy gown with heart cutouts, as guests gossip and place bets. She breaks into song, kisses the groom, dances away, and goes to her reception where she busts a move with Derek Hough (from “Dancing with the Stars”).

The video gets in a few more digs, with one guest advising another not to catch the wedding bouquet because “it’s cursed.” It also features a segment in couples therapy where the spouses talk about their difficulties with her, before ending with the words “To Be Continued.”

Lopez’s new album is said to “chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. Featuring confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals, This Is Me…Now shines a spotlight on her tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on,” read the press release announcing “This Is Me… Now.”

The full album will be out February 16.