Katy Perry Sets High Expectations For New Music

Katy Perry is winding down her time on “American Idol” and looking excitedly to her future!

Perry already announced this season of “American Idol” would be her last. The finale airs next month and we’re guessing we won’t have to wait long to hear new music!

Billboard reported that while doing “Idol” promos, Perry said her upcoming single is “one of my biggest songs that has yet to come out.”

Is that a tease, or is that a tease?!?

The song is still unnamed and the release date has not been revealed. But we do know it was co-written by Canadian-Congolese singer Lu Kala, who was featured on Latto’s song “Lottery.”

Perry also told Access Hollywood that her new album is one of her happiest. “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love. Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party,” Perry said.

We can’t wait to hear it! As for her final days on “Idol,” Perry said “I’m trying to stay really present, really intentional, really grateful.” You can catch the season finale of “American Idol” on Sunday, May 19th.

