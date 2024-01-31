Last Chance: U2 Residency Wrapping Up

U2 has been rocking their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas for the past several months, but time is running out if you want to get to Sin City to see the band!

U2 just added four more shows to the schedule, so their final performances will be February 23 & 24, and March 1 & 2.

By all accounts, the U2:UV Achtung Baby show is incredible – and not just because of the band! The newly-built Sphere near the Venetian resort bills itself as the “world’s largest spherical structure.” It seats 17,600 people and features the highest-resolution LED screen on the planet. It also has vibrating seats and environmental effects like wind and temperature controls.

If you want to see the show, make your travel plans and snap up tickets soon! You can check tickets here through the Sphere’s website.

And just to give you a taste of what the show is like, here’s a fan-uploaded video of U2 performing “Vertigo” at the Sphere!