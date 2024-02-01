Christina Aguilera Working On New Music

We’re letting the cat out of the bag… or more appropriately, the genie out of the bottle!

Christina Aguilera is working on a new album!

It’s been six years since her last English-language album, “Liberation.” She released a successful Spanish-language album “Aguilera” in 2022. With hits like “Beautiful” and “Come On Over Baby,” Aguilera remains one of the most recognized voices of the last three decades.

She is about to return to her residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with shows scheduled February 2, 3, 9, and 10, and March 1 and 2.

Aguilera talked to “Vegas Magazine” ahead of her return and said performing in Vegas has sparked something inside of her. “It’s great to be on stage because this new show in Vegas is really fueling my creativity. I’ve been working on experimenting with new sounds and writing. A lot has happened over the past six years—huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations, so I’m so excited to share all of it in the next album!” Aguilera said.

While fans are undoubtedly excited for new music, Aguilera did say she still loves to perform her hits. “It’s been fun over the years to reinvent the original material from my debut album. Songs like “Genie in a Bottle,” “What A Girl Wants” and “Come on Over” are always beloved fan faves. I always have the most fun, probably reinventing the stylistic approach on “Genie.” It’s the song that started it all, and it’s always fun to do a creative spin, depending on the type of show and crowd I’m performing it for. It changes a lot—and there is a new version in the show at Voltaire!”

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. Aguilera called it an important milestone and “a testament to show that music and artistry can stand the test of time and create lasting memories.”