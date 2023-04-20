Kelly’s New Album Is Almost Here!

American Idol.

Pop music icon.

Mother.

Talk show host.

Kelly Clarkson sure likes to wear a lot of hats, doesn’t she? It goes without saying that Kelly is one of the hardest-working people in show business and her hustle isn’t slowing down in 2023.

Chemistry, Kelly’s upcoming album, drops June 23rd, and we are beyond excited! Kelly has already released two singles from the album, mine and me. We’re in love with both songs and cannot wait to hear what the rest of the album is going to sound like in just a couple of weeks.

Why Chemistry? Rolling Stone shared a recent statement from Kelly where she explains:

Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.

To celebrate, we’re having a Kelly Kelly Kelly weekend on Throwback 2K! We’ll be playing all of Kelly’s classics every hour, and you can make sure yours gets played by clicking here.