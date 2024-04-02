It’s Official – Taylor Swift is a Billionaire

It’s been a big year for Taylor Swift already – and now she can add billionaire status to her resume!

Forbes just published its World’s Billionaires List and Swift is on it for the very first time. Forbes said Swift is now worth $1.1 billion.

The revenue is based on her Eras tour, music catalog, and real estate portfolio. Forbes said Swift is the first musician to hit ten figures solely based on songs and performances.

For numbers that will really make your head spin, the United States now has a record 813 billionaires, all worth a combined $5.7 trillion!

The richest man in the U.S. is Elon Musk, worth an estimated $195 billion.

Here’s Forbes’ list of the Top Ten Richest People in the World: