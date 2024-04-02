with Chris Cruise


It’s Official – Taylor Swift is a Billionaire

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift, looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a big year for Taylor Swift already – and now she can add billionaire status to her resume!

Forbes just published its World’s Billionaires List and Swift is on it for the very first time. Forbes said Swift is now worth $1.1 billion.

The revenue is based on her Eras tour, music catalog, and real estate portfolio. Forbes said Swift is the first musician to hit ten figures solely based on songs and performances.

For numbers that will really make your head spin, the United States now has a record 813 billionaires, all worth a combined $5.7 trillion!

The richest man in the U.S. is Elon Musk, worth an estimated $195 billion.

Here’s Forbes’ list of the Top Ten Richest People in the World:

  1. Bernard Arnault & family – $233 billion
  2. Elon Musk – $195 billion
  3. Jeff Bezos – $194 billion
  4. Mark Zuckerberg – $177 billion
  5. Larry Ellison – $141 billion
  6. Warren Buffett – $133 billion
  7. Bill Gates – $128 billion
  8. Steve Ballmer – $121 billion
  9. Mukesh Ambani – $116 billion
  10. Larry Page – $114 billion
