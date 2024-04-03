200+ Artists Warn Against AI Use

The non-profit Artist Rights Alliance, or ARA, has issued an open letter calling on Artificial Intelligence developers to stop using AI to “infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

More than 200 musicians, including Jon Bon Jovi, Darius Rucker, and Jonas Brothers, signed the letter.

The letter acknowledges the creative possibilities of AI, but also identifies several serious threats such as deepfakes and voice cloning.

The letter states:

“This assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem. We call on all digital platforms and music-based services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music-generation technology, content, or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work. Unchecked, AI will set in motion a race to the bottom that will degrade the value of our work and prevent us from being fairly compensated for it.”

“Working musicians are already struggling to make ends meet in the streaming world, and now they have the added burden of trying to compete with a deluge of AI-generated noise,” said Jen Jacobsen, Executive Director of the ARA. “The unethical use of generative AI to replace human artists will devalue the entire music ecosystem — for artists and fans alike.”

You may read the letter in its entirety here.

