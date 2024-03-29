Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Here

Beyonce has finally shared her eighth studio album with the world. “Cowboy Carter” has replaced the silver, chrome, and sequins with boots, lassos, and cowboy hats!

The new album does have a country feel, as we have already heard with her hit single “Texas Hold ‘Em.” But she mixes in many other genres as well. Beyonce said the new album was born from “an experience that [she] had years ago where [she] did not feel welcomed.” Billboard wrote that with “Cowboy Carter,” Beyonce is somehow more “experimental and more fearless than ever before.”

There are 27 tracks in all, including a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” She also collaborates with Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and more. Her youngest daughter Rumi is even featured on the track “Protector.”

Check out the lyric video for “Jolene” below!