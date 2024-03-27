Happy Birthday, Fergie!

It’s Fergie’s 55th birthday! Stacy Ann Ferguson was born March 27, 1975. She has brought us some of our favorite songs from the early 2000s, first with the Black Eyed Peas and then during her solo career. Songs like “Where Is The Love,” “I Gotta Feeling,” and “Glamorous” are just a few of our faves!

While you may know her songs, you may not know that much about Fergie herself! So here are 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Stacy Ferguson.

#1 She was on the TV show “Kids Incorporated.” Fergie appeared on the show from 1984 to 1989, making her the show’s longest-running cast member.

#2 She was in another music group before Black Eyed Peas. Fergie formed the group Wild Orchid with her “Kids Incorporated” co-star Renee Sandstorm and friend Stefanie Ridel. The group put out two albums and even earned Billboard Music Award nominations.

#3 Fergie is quite the businesswoman. She has two shoe lines, Fergalicious by Fergie and Fergie Footwear. She owns a winery with her father called Ferguson’s Crest. She also has a line of handbags, her own fragrances with Avon, and makeup under the brand Wet n’ Wild.

#4 She is a mom! She has a 10-year-old son named Axl with her ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel. She shared pictures of Axl to Instagram on his birthday last August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fergie (@fergie)

#5 She’s been in movies, too! Fergie has appeared in films like “Poseidon” (2006), “Grindhouse” (2007), and “Nine” (2009).

So there you have it! Happy 55th birthday to Fergie!