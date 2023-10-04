Five Life Lessons We Got From “90210”

If you were a teenager in the ’90s, chances are you spent every Wednesday night with your friends Brandon and Brenda, Kelly and Steve, Donna and David, and Dylan and Andrea. “Beverly Hills, 90210” was more than just a show about two Minnesota kids relocating to a swanky new zip code in California. The show tackled sensitive topics like drug addiction, gambling, premarital sex, drinking and driving, cults, date rape, domestic violence, and so much more!

It’s hard to believe “Beverly Hills, 90210” debuted 33 years ago today, on October 4, 1990 on Fox. So in honor of the anniversary, here are 5 life lessons from “90210” we will never forget!

Money doesn’t buy happiness. We saw firsthand that although the rich kids at West Beverly High were driving cool cars and wearing cool clothes, they had mostly the same problems and worries as kids of lesser means. Violence against a woman is never OK. He may apologize for it and seem genuinely remorseful, promising it will never happen again, but that’s not true love and that’s not OK. Don’t do drugs. Just say no – say no to your friends who offer you drugs, break up with your girlfriend if she slips one in your drink just to get you to relax a little, don’t take diet pills, don’t drink and drive, don’t drink at your prom, just don’t do it! Cheating is always a bad idea. Don’t use a legacy key to try and get the answers to a test, don’t plagiarize, don’t cheat on your boyfriend with his best friend, don’t cheat on your girlfriend with a music executive, and definitely don’t cheat with your college professor’s wife! It’s OK to choose yourself. Kelly Taylor was faced with the impossible decision of having to choose between marrying Brandon or taking a trip around the world with Dylan, and found herself turning them both down with the words, “I choose me.” Bravo, Kelly! Well done!

In closing, we had to include that awesome theme song… “90210” had us with those beginning chords!