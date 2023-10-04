with Chris Cruise


“Queen of Christmas” Announces Tour

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, the “Queen of Christmas,” is really getting festive this year by announcing her “Merry Christmas One and All” U.S. holiday tour!

Carey announced 13 dates, beginning November 15th in California and ending December 17 with a huge show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Carey made the announcement on social media this morning, stating “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!”

Her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas is You” is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Five Life Lessons We Got From “90210”

Entertainment News

NKOTB, *NSYNC, & Backstreet Boys All In One!

Entertainment News

NBA Star Working On Debut Album

Entertainment News

Listen To *NSYNC’s New Song!

More Stories

National Coffee Day Deals!

Yeah! Usher Will Headline Super Bowl 2024

*NSYNC’s New Song!

Aerosmith Tour Postponed: Steven Tyler’s Vocal Cords…

1 of 66