Coldplay’s Casting For New Video Is PERFECT

Coldplay just released the music video for the new song, “The Karate Kid.”

And guess who’s starring in the video?

The OG Karate Kid himself… Ralph Macchio, AKA Daniel LaRusso!

A news release with the video said the band reached out Macchio last month. He said, “When Chris Martin pops up on your FaceTime asking you to help create a video to accompany what I found to be a beautifully emotional and poignant song – one inspired by a film I made over 40 years ago – there was only one answer.”

Of course, that answer was YES! Macchio plays a busker/street performer who appears to be a little down on his luck. When singing doesn’t work, he tries to dance, but that doesn’t appear to yield positive results, either. He finally happens upon a guy who gives him a ticket to a Coldplay show, and when lead singer Chris Martin is having trouble singing, Macchio takes the stage for his moment in the spotlight.

The video was filmed last month in Melbourne, Australia, during one of Coldplay’s stadium shows.

The 63-year-old Macchio first played LaRusso in the original Karate Kid movie in 1986, and the subsequent sequels. He brought the character back in 2018 for “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, now in its sixth season.