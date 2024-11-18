with Chris Cruise


Beyoncé To Play Halftime

Beyonce Knowles
Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beyoncé is going to be the big halftime entertainment… no, not at that game! She will perform at the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show on Netflix!

Yes, you’ll be able to spend part of your Christmas holiday with Beyoncé!

Netflix said she will perform at the NRG Stadium in Houston, during halftime of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens matchup on December 25.

She will perform songs live from her album Cowboy Carter for the very first time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The game starts at 4:30 ET/3:30 CT.

Netflix also said this will kick off a new tradition, as it has also announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.

She is also expected to bring along some special guests who were featured on the Cowboy Carter album.

Here’s how to watch the Christmas Day game. 

What a Christmas present – the holiday with Beyoncé!

