Chris Martin Pulls Off Big Wedding Surprise

Coldplay’s 2024 song “All My Love” seems like the perfect wedding song… now imagine if Chris Martin just showed up at your reception to sing it live!

That’s what happened in Rugeley, England over the weekend!

Newlyweds Abbie and James Hotchkiss are big Coldplay fans. James’ mother reached out to lead singer Chris Martin to ask for a congratulatory video message. But Martin one-upped that request, offering to fly in by helicopter and perform in person!

He arrived, sat at the piano, and performed the hit ballad for the couple’s first dance!

Storyful first reported the big surprise. The bride said it actually took awhile for guests to notice it was really him! He sang the song, hugged the newlyweds, and then ducked out.

How cool is that? This isn’t the first time Martin has gone above and beyond for fans, either. Click here to read how he offered a ride to a fan headed to a Coldplay show!

We should also point out that Martin performed the song Saturday, December 13th, which happened to be Dick Van Dyke’s 100th birthday! He starred in the music video for “All My Love” – take a look!